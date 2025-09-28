Around The Web News

Growing the largest flower

When you imagine a plant, what do you think of? Lush green leaves, the sweet smell of a flower or maybe some roots? Well, the world’s largest flower doesn’t have any of these! Rafflesia is a parasitic behemoth that has baffled scientists since its discovery. Taking years to grow from seed to flower, it undergoes most of its long life hidden discreetly on the forest floor. When finally ready, it explodes into the largest flower in the world. As an incredibly fussy grower, Rafflesia is rare even in pristine rainforest environments. Armed with some creative thinking and an endless supply of patience, the team at Bogor Botanical Gardens embarked on an outrageous quest to grow the flower in the middle of a bustling city...