Leaping jaguar slow-mo

Sarah Dubetz - Sep 27, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 574339

Jaguar Jump! Jaguars use trees in their hunting strategy, take a look from above to see possible prey in the river is common. Sometimes, they jump on the prey! In this case, she hunted a caiman that was hidden in the middle of the hyacinth plants. Witnessing this hunting behavior is unique.

