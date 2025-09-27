Around The Web News
Leaping jaguar slow-mo
Jaguar Jump! Jaguars use trees in their hunting strategy, take a look from above to see possible prey in the river is common. Sometimes, they jump on the prey! In this case, she hunted a caiman that was hidden in the middle of the hyacinth plants. Witnessing this hunting behavior is unique.
How does this story make you feel? (6 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0.0%
Intrigued16.7%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed16.7%
Impressed33.3%
Awesome33.3%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- History of The New Year Jan 1
- New Year's confetti Dec 31
- Where are sprouts from? Dec 30
- Swedish meatballs Dec 29
- Owls strut their stuff Dec 28
- Wheelchair pup Dec 27
- Boxing Day Dec 26
- Santa Claus School Dec 25
- Candy canes Dec 24
- How It's Made: Nutcrackers Dec 23
- Hummingbird moth Dec 22
- Italian way espresso Dec 21
© 2025 Castanet.net