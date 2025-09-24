276078
281031
Around The Web News  

Art of chocolate making

Sarah Dubetz - Sep 24, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 574127

The ancient Maya tradition of chocolate-making still thrives in Antigua, Guatemala. Fourth-generation chocolatiers at Chocolate D' Taza harvest, roast, grind, and dry the chocolate by hand during a four-day process.

How does this story make you feel? (6 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
66.7%
Curious
16.7%
Amazed
0.0%
Hungry
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
16.7%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles