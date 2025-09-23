281344
Sarah Dubetz - Sep 23, 2025

An abandoned McDonald’s on an island in Alaska has turned into a time capsule. The island of Adak in the Bering Sea used to be home to an army base built in 1942. It was decommissioned in the early '90s and most people left the remote location. Photographer Chris Luckhardt documents places long after they’ve been abandoned. He set out to photograph Adak, but says finding this throwback was a pleasant surprise.

