Around The Web News
Abandoned McDonald's
An abandoned McDonald’s on an island in Alaska has turned into a time capsule. The island of Adak in the Bering Sea used to be home to an army base built in 1942. It was decommissioned in the early '90s and most people left the remote location. Photographer Chris Luckhardt documents places long after they’ve been abandoned. He set out to photograph Adak, but says finding this throwback was a pleasant surprise.
How does this story make you feel? (7 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0.0%
Convinced0.0%
Curious14.3%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome85.7%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Owls strut their stuff Dec 28
- Wheelchair pup Dec 27
- Boxing Day Dec 26
- Santa Claus School Dec 25
- Candy canes Dec 24
- How It's Made: Nutcrackers Dec 23
- Hummingbird moth Dec 22
- Italian way espresso Dec 21
- What is Myrrh? Dec 20
- How to set a formal table Dec 19
- Real bird feathers Dec 18
- Satisfying time lapse Dec 17
© 2025 Castanet.net