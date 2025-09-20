Kelowna's Homepage
Kelowna Penticton Vernon Kamloops Nelson Oliver / Osoyoos Salmon Arm
Friday, Dec 26
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
281344
277167
Around The Web News  

The history of the Louvre

Sarah Dubetz - Sep 20, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 573493

From a medieval fortress to an art museum, the Louvre palace has undergone eight centuries of architectural transformation, making it an embodiment of French history. Rediscover here all the stages of its construction!

How does this story make you feel? (4 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
25.0%
Awesome
75.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

281031