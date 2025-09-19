277933
Childhood toy repairs

Sarah Dubetz - Sep 19, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 573005

Sally Winey, from Pennsylvania, founded Winey Bears Repair in 1983 to restore stuffed animals in varying states of disrepair. From lightly worn to absolutely destroyed, Winey has devoted her life to making these beloved buddies new again. To date, she’s restored close to a million.

