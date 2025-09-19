Childhood toy repairs

Around The Web News
Sally Winey, from Pennsylvania, founded Winey Bears Repair in 1983 to restore stuffed animals in varying states of disrepair. From lightly worn to absolutely destroyed, Winey has devoted her life to making these beloved buddies new again. To date, she’s restored close to a million.
