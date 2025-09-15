Around The Web News
Visiting the Olympic Gods?
The Ancient Greek pantheon were known to live atop Mount Olympus where they'd sit around and mess with mortals (except Hades, he was cool). So did the Ancient Greeks go up there to see for themselves and how did they feel about it when it was just a plain old mountain? To find out watch this short and simple animated history documentary.
