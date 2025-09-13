MAPLE PECAN PIE BARS

EASY PIE CRUST BASE:

75g (5 tbsp) unsalted butter, melted

1/3 cup (tightly packed) brown sugar (70g)

1/4 tsp cooking/kosher salt

1 cup plain / all-purpose flour (150g)

MAPLE PECAN PIE FILLING:

1 1/2 cups pecans, toasted and chopped (150g)

75g (5 tbsp) unsalted butter

1/2 cup (tightly packed) brown sugar (100g)

1/4 tsp cooking/kosher salt

1/3 cup maple syrup (honey would also work) (80ml)

2 large eggs (~55g/2oz each)

1 tsp vanilla extract

DECORATING:

1/3 cup pecans (35g)

2 tsp maple syrup

Pinch of salt

1/4 tsp sea salt flakes, for sprinkling later

1. Base - mix butter, sugar and salt, then flour. Press into 20cm/8" lined pan, bake 15 min at 180C/350F (160C fan), cool 15 min. 2. Oven toast pecans 10 min (put this in the oven with the base), roughly chop. 3. Filling - bring butter, maple, sugar and salt to simmer over medium high. Cool 5 min, then whisk in the eggs and vanilla, then pecans. 4. Pour on base. Toss the whole pecans with the maple and pinch of salt, place on top. Bake 25 min, fully cool before slicing to let it set (couple of hours on counter or expedite in fridge). (Oh, and sprinkle with the salt flakes, it’s so good!).