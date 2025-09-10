The Surva Festival in Bulgaria is rooted in ancient traditions. People dress up as Kukeri - donning hand-crafted costumes that weigh up to 50 kilograms each. It's said that Kukeri ward off evil spirits and will bring good health and prosperity for the coming year.
Who are the Kukeri?
