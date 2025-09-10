276597
Who are the Kukeri?

The Surva Festival in Bulgaria is rooted in ancient traditions. People dress up as Kukeri - donning hand-crafted costumes that weigh up to 50 kilograms each. It's said that Kukeri ward off evil spirits and will bring good health and prosperity for the coming year.

