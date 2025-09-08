Meet the car that swims

It drives like a car, floats like a boat, and turns heads wherever it goes — meet the Amphicar 770, the legendary amphibious car that swims. A marvel of 1960s engineering and pure retro charm, this quirky vehicle was part sports car, part speedboat, and 100% unforgettable. In this story, we dive into the surprising history of the world’s most iconic boat car. We hit the road (and the water) with David Chapman, a devoted Amphicar superfan who’s owned 15 of them. He shares his passion, his best driving tips, and the remarkable tale of the time his Amphicar turned into a life-saving rescue craft during a flash flood.