277353
276595
Around The Web News  

Why do butterflies bother?

- | Story: 569919

It seems wild that some animals basically trade in their bodies for new ones during their lifetime, but it's actually really common – and it makes a lot of sense.

How does this story make you feel? (6 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
50.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
33.3%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
16.7%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

275997