Macro mushroom pictures

Mushroom photographer Nicolas Drukarov got his start shooting high fashion before he discovered his true muse – fungi. Drukarov began by researching how to grow these magnificent mushrooms, then pivoted to capturing macro images of his subjects. Having survived an extreme electrical shock in his past, the artist feels a special connection to these organisms that “transform death into life.”
