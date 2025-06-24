261363
Around The Web News  

15 sets of twins

- | Story: 557854

The principal of Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School in New York jokingly says there must have been something in the water 18 years ago. How else can one explain that 2025's graduating class will include 15 sets of twins? The students are all fraternal twins, but they say they still face "twin problems."

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles