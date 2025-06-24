The principal of Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School in New York jokingly says there must have been something in the water 18 years ago. How else can one explain that 2025's graduating class will include 15 sets of twins? The students are all fraternal twins, but they say they still face "twin problems."
15 sets of twins
