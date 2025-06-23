Largest McD's toy collection

In the Malaysian city of Alor Setar, one man has turned his lifelong love of fast food memorabilia into the world’s largest McDonald’s toy collection. The Top Fast-Food Toy Collections museum is home to more than 80,000 rare and vintage items, from Happy Meal toys and past promotional posters to full Ronald McDonald statues. Founded by superfan Lee Choon Chiek, the private museum has become a hidden gem for McDonald’s collectors, childhood toy enthusiasts, and fans of fast food history. This Great Big Story dives into Lee’s decades-long passion project, how he began collecting in the 1980s, and why this museum of McDonald’s memorabilia holds deep sentimental value for visitors around the world. Whether you’re a retro toy lover, pop culture fan, or just curious about one of the most unique collections on Earth, this will be making us all hungry...