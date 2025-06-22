A month-old, 2-pound emperor penguin gets a morning feeding at Sea World San Diego. It is the first hatching of an emperor in eight years. Emperors grow to about 3½ feet tall and weigh up to 90 pounds. Video by K.C. Alfred - kcalfred.com.
Baby emperor penguin
