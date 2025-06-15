258738
260840
Around The Web News  

The U.S. land in England

- | Story: 556090

The rural idyll of Runnymede has played a surprisingly important role in British history. Seen by many as the birthplace of modern democracy, it was witness to King John's historic sealing of the Magna Carta over 800 years ago. However, what many people don't realise is that it is also home to the only piece of American land in the whole of the UK. And it all dates back to one day in 1963 that changed history forever.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

262998