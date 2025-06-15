The U.S. land in England

The rural idyll of Runnymede has played a surprisingly important role in British history. Seen by many as the birthplace of modern democracy, it was witness to King John's historic sealing of the Magna Carta over 800 years ago. However, what many people don't realise is that it is also home to the only piece of American land in the whole of the UK. And it all dates back to one day in 1963 that changed history forever.