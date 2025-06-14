World's most remote dining

In one of the world’s most remote and inhospitable regions, an old building on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard has been transformed into Huset—a fine dining restaurant that defies all odds. Once a school, a church, and even an airport terminal, it now serves artfully crafted cuisine made from local and often extreme ingredients like seal and reindeer. Sous chef Megane and Restaurant Manager/Head Sommelier Maxime Resse navigate the daily challenges of Arctic life—from food shortages and frozen pipes to polar nights and midnight sun—while embracing traditional preservation techniques like fermentation. Despite the harsh environment, Huset has become a beloved destination, offering guests a 14-course culinary journey unlike anything else on Earth.

