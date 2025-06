Employees at a grocery store in Thailand could only look on as an elephant reportedly helped himself to nine bags of sweet rice crackers, a sandwich and some bananas. The pachyderm typically resides at a nearby national park, and is said to be a familiar sight to many locals. He's been known to visit people's homes in search of a bite to eat, but this is the first time he's been to the store. Judging by his successful haul, it may not be his last.