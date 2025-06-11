All good things must come to an end. Just ask Ed. The escaped zebra had been running around Tennessee for a week before he was finally caught, but local residents weren't exactly cowering in their homes in fear. When the local resources failed to bring him in after nearly a week, his owners reportedly called in a team from Texas to track him down, trap him with a net, and then airlift him to safety.
Around The Web News
Escaped zebra caught
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Venice of the east Jun 10
- How Crayons are made Jun 9
- Baby koala rescue Jun 8
- Rock or tooth? Jun 7
- Bali's temple in the sea Jun 6
- Success of instant ramen Jun 5
- Rippled glass in Irish pubs Jun 4
- How it's made: Limos Jun 3
- Mona Lisa Jun 2
- Pig therapy May 31
- What's inside a 'roo's pouch May 30
- Female Eagle Scout May 29
© 2025 Castanet.net