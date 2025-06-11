265168
262100
Around The Web News  

Escaped zebra caught

- | Story: 555294

All good things must come to an end. Just ask Ed. The escaped zebra had been running around Tennessee for a week before he was finally caught, but local residents weren't exactly cowering in their homes in fear. When the local resources failed to bring him in after nearly a week, his owners reportedly called in a team from Texas to track him down, trap him with a net, and then airlift him to safety.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles