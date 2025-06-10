Venice of the east

Over 2,000 years ago, the city of Zhenyuan, China, was built on a natural moat, sandwiched between mountains, intentionally built to keep out intruders. But today, tourists cruise through the city’s canals, earning the moniker the “Venice of the Orient.” For centuries, the city was used as a port on the Silk Road due to its prime location between South China and the central plains. Now, remnants of Zhenyuan’s trading past marry perfectly with the city’s modern advance, attracting visitors from all over the globe.
