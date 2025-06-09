Take a peek inside a Crayola factory in Easton, Pennsylvania.
Around The Web News
How Crayons are made
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Baby koala rescue Jun 8
- Rock or tooth? Jun 7
- Bali's temple in the sea Jun 6
- Success of instant ramen Jun 5
- Rippled glass in Irish pubs Jun 4
- How it's made: Limos Jun 3
- Mona Lisa Jun 2
- Pig therapy May 31
- What's inside a 'roo's pouch May 30
- Female Eagle Scout May 29
- Marie Antoinette's ring May 28
- New owl family May 27
© 2025 Castanet.net