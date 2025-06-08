This un-bear-ably cute baby koala had a very scary start to life after her mum Irene, three, developed severe mastitis and was unable to feed her. Without getting the milk she desperately needed, the koala joey had no chance of survival – so keepers at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, Australia, had to intervene to save Elsa’s life. After successfully carrying out the emergency rescue, Elsa’s mum Irene, who was born at the park, was in veterinary care while baby Elsa spent time with her human mum until the pair were reunited.
Baby koala rescue
