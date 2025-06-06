Bali's temple in the sea



Tanah Lot, which translates to “land in the sea” in Balinese, is one of seven ocean temples found along the southwest coast of Bali, Indonesia. Built around the 16th century to honor sea spirits, Tanah Lot consists of a unique rock formation with a temple sitting atop. During low tide, visitors can access the temple by foot; however, entrance inside the sanctuary is restricted to outsiders. Legend has it that unmarried couples who visit the temple leave cursed. Still, the stunning scenery has made Tanah Lot one of the most visited and photographed temples in Bali.