Mona Lisa

What’s so great about the Mona Lisa? Sure, she’s got that smile, but what makes her *the most famous painting in the world*? Well, Mona’s got a wild past—one that involves larceny, false allegations, Napoleon Bonaparte and Pablo Picasso. Here’s the story of how the Renaissance darling reached the big leagues.

