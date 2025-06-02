What’s so great about the Mona Lisa? Sure, she’s got that smile, but what makes her *the most famous painting in the world*? Well, Mona’s got a wild past—one that involves larceny, false allegations, Napoleon Bonaparte and Pablo Picasso. Here’s the story of how the Renaissance darling reached the big leagues.
Around The Web News
Mona Lisa
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Pig therapy May 31
- What's inside a 'roo's pouch May 30
- Female Eagle Scout May 29
- Marie Antoinette's ring May 28
- New owl family May 27
- The smell of rain May 26
- What causes pins & needles May 25
- Finnish ice swimmer May 24
- 2 Billion People May 23
- Magna Carta 1300 original May 22
- Most remote brewery May 21
- What is a loophole? May 20
© 2025 Castanet.net