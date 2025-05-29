17-year-old Lily Morse in Bozeman, Montana is one of the first female Eagle Scouts. The Boy Scouts of America opened their organization to female Scouts in 2019 and Morse joined soon after, earning Eagle Scout rank within a year and eight months – a feat that usually takes three to four years. They hope to inspire other girls to join the Scouts and provide a more inclusive experience for all.
Around The Web News
Female Eagle Scout
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Marie Antoinette's ring May 28
- New owl family May 27
- The smell of rain May 26
- What causes pins & needles May 25
- Finnish ice swimmer May 24
- 2 Billion People May 23
- Magna Carta 1300 original May 22
- Most remote brewery May 21
- What is a loophole? May 20
- Noises our stomachs make May 19
- Europe & Asia May 18
- The Plankton Paradox May 17
© 2025 Castanet.net