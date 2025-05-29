Female Eagle Scout

263997
17-year-old Lily Morse in Bozeman, Montana is one of the first female Eagle Scouts. The Boy Scouts of America opened their organization to female Scouts in 2019 and Morse joined soon after, earning Eagle Scout rank within a year and eight months – a feat that usually takes three to four years. They hope to inspire other girls to join the Scouts and provide a more inclusive experience for all.

