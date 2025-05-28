A 10 carat diamond ring is currently on a world tour. Coveted for its size and beauty, but also because of who previously owned it. Christie's auction house says the kite shaped-stunner belonged to Marie Antoinette, former Queen of France, who lost her head in the French Revolution in 1793.
Marie Antoinette's ring
