A family of owls that has made its home in a Westside Vancouver park is lighting up social media — and drawing big crowds. As Karin Larsen reports, the newcomers are taking their newfound celebrity in stride.
Around The Web News
New owl family
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- The smell of rain May 26
- What causes pins & needles May 25
- Finnish ice swimmer May 24
- 2 Billion People May 23
- Magna Carta 1300 original May 22
- Most remote brewery May 21
- What is a loophole? May 20
- Noises our stomachs make May 19
- Europe & Asia May 18
- The Plankton Paradox May 17
- Why is the ocean salty? May 16
- Bumblebees like playing? May 15
© 2025 Castanet.net