Most remote brewery

In Arctic Svalbard, Norway—home to polar bears, reindeer & extreme snow—a brewery makes beer with 2,000-year-old glacier water. Welcome to Svalbard, one of the world’s northernmost inhabited places, where brewing beer was illegal for nearly a century. That all changed in 2015 when local pioneer Robert Johansson led the charge to change the law, and Svalbard Brewery was born. Today, this trailblazing Arctic brewery makes high-quality beer in one of the planet’s most remote and extreme environments, using 2,000-year-old glacier water - one of the purest sources on Earth!

