Have you ever wondered why your stomach is so noisy? Our stomaches make all sorts of noises from hunger to indigestion & more. You can’t really stop it from happening, but you can find out why it happens in the first place! Join Michael Aranda on a journey into the science of rumbles & grumbles!
Noises our stomachs make
