Have you ever wondered why Europe and Asia are separate continents? Well, it's not actually due to historical or political reasons, but due to an ancient understanding.
Around The Web News
Europe & Asia
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- The Plankton Paradox May 17
- Why is the ocean salty? May 16
- Bumblebees like playing? May 15
- Kid DJ May 14
- Camels in extreme environ May 13
- Italy's lifeguard dogs May 12
- Crock pot sausages May 11
- Kid yoga teacher May 10
- Pygmy Seahorses May 9
- Pay for Olympic medals May 8
- Cat with his own ski pass May 7
- Newly found gas May 6
© 2025 Castanet.net