The competitive exclusion principle predicts that there would just be a few species of plankton, but instead there are thousands.
Around The Web News
The Plankton Paradox
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Why is the ocean salty? May 16
- Bumblebees like playing? May 15
- Kid DJ May 14
- Camels in extreme environ May 13
- Italy's lifeguard dogs May 12
- Crock pot sausages May 11
- Kid yoga teacher May 10
- Pygmy Seahorses May 9
- Pay for Olympic medals May 8
- Cat with his own ski pass May 7
- Newly found gas May 6
- World's loneliest tree May 5
© 2025 Castanet.net