257979
Around The Web News  

Why is the ocean salty?

- | Story: 550297

Have you ever wondered why the ocean is salty?

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

257612