Bumblebees have been observed to be continuously interested in and trying to play with colourful toy balls by a team at Queen Mary University of London. The team said that the study adds to growing evidence that bees' brains are much more complex than first thought. The scientists behind the study designed multiple experiments where bumblebees were given a task: to roll wooden balls. They found out that the insects showed their playful side by rolling the balls over and over again, even when not having a tasty treat or food to reward them.
Bumblebees like playing?
