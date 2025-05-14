261017
10-year-old DJ Erica Tandoh, aka DJ Switch, recently won big at Ghana’s DJ Awards: taking home the 2018 Discovery of the Year, Event DJ of the Year and Best Female DJ of the Year. Though she’s only been DJing for about a year, her musical talent and passion are inspiring others to “forget all their worries and party.”

