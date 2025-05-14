10-year-old DJ Erica Tandoh, aka DJ Switch, recently won big at Ghana’s DJ Awards: taking home the 2018 Discovery of the Year, Event DJ of the Year and Best Female DJ of the Year. Though she’s only been DJing for about a year, her musical talent and passion are inspiring others to “forget all their worries and party.”
Around The Web News
Kid DJ
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Informed0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Camels in extreme environ May 13
- Italy's lifeguard dogs May 12
- Crock pot sausages May 11
- Kid yoga teacher May 10
- Pygmy Seahorses May 9
- Pay for Olympic medals May 8
- Cat with his own ski pass May 7
- Newly found gas May 6
- World's loneliest tree May 5
- Hawaiian art of bark cloth May 4
- Mechanical forest May 3
- 6 billionth specimen May 2
© 2025 Castanet.net