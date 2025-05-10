Kid yoga teacher

11-year-old Tabay Atkins is America’s youngest yoga teacher, and his purpose is giving back. After his mother beat cancer when he was just 6, Tabay picked up yoga, realizing the practice that helped his mom heal could make a difference for others. Once he completed a 200-hour teacher training, Tabay began teaching three free classes (donations appreciated) every week. Now, students of all ages flock to his studio to honor the divine spirit in him -- and themselves.