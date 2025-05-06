Newly found gas in solar system

A newly discovered molecular gas cloud is the closest ever found to Earth and the largest single structure in the sky. Dubbed Eos, after the goddess of dawn, the cloud’s chemical composition kept it hidden in plain sight. Its discovery offers a rare opportunity for scientists to study molecular cloud formation and dissipation up close.
