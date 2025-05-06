261996
262517
Around The Web News  

Newly found gas in solar system

Newly found gas

- | Story: 548682

A newly discovered molecular gas cloud is the closest ever found to Earth and the largest single structure in the sky. Dubbed Eos, after the goddess of dawn, the cloud’s chemical composition kept it hidden in plain sight. Its discovery offers a rare opportunity for scientists to study molecular cloud formation and dissipation up close.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles