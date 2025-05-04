Sabra Kauka finds great joy in making the past present. A cultural practitioner on Kauai, she teaches Hawaiian children the arts of their ancestors, including kapa. In this physically demanding process, bark from the wauke plant becomes clothing and blankets. Herself a student of the craft, Sabra is in awe that her ancestors created such beautiful textiles from tree bark—and she’s determined to help the next generation relearn and embrace this practice.
Hawaiian art of bark cloth
