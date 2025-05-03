In the center of Singapore, a manmade horticultural haven blooms. Supertree Grove is a man-made forest meant to enhance greenery and flora in the bustling city. The grove consists of 18 “trees” acting as vertical gardens, with trunks covered with over 200 varieties of orchids, ferns and climbing plants. Each tree reaches 80-160 feet high, and is connected by walkways that allow visitors to view the city from the treetops.
Mechanical forest
