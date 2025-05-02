6 billionth specimen

Curator Max Barclay explores our six millionth specimen digitised - the Ground beetle, Calosoma sycophanta known as the forest caterpillar hunter. Within the collection we only have a handful of this species – some of which have been found within birds’ stomachs. These specimens and their data are important to understand how population sizes have changed over time which is particularly important as Calosoma sycophanta is a known predator of two invasive species of caterpillars that cause massive destruction to forests. In the UK, invasive species have been identified as one of the top five threats to the natural environment and have been recognised in the UK’s biosecurity regime. A better understanding of species and inter-species interactions can help with developing the most minimally interventionist responses. Digitisation of collections help to provide faster access to specimens and other research datasets, facilitating faster detection.