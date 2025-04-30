Scientists in Chile say they've discovered what could be the oldest living thing on earth. The cypress tree in Patagonia, nicknamed "great-grandfather", is estimated to be more than 5,000 years old. Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from the Los Lagos region in Chile.
Around The Web News
'Oldest living thing on earth'
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- The deepest drawing ever Apr 29
- 2,000 year old machine Apr 28
- How to pronounce Apr 27
- Traveling bookstore couple Apr 26
- The secret of the hills Apr 25
- Very large kiwi eggs Apr 24
- Vanishing rock art Apr 23
- Dry mouth from wine, why? Apr 22
- Himalayan salt Apr 21
- The Hudson Bay Apr 20
- Elephants hunt Easter eggs Apr 19
- When trees go nuts Apr 18
© 2025 Castanet.net