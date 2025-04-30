253572
'Oldest living thing on earth'

Scientists in Chile say they've discovered what could be the oldest living thing on earth. The cypress tree in Patagonia, nicknamed "great-grandfather", is estimated to be more than 5,000 years old. Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from the Los Lagos region in Chile.

