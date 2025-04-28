2,000 year old machine

260383
In 1900, Greek sponge divers uncovered more than a shipwreck near Antikythera. Among the sunken ruins was what turned out to be the remains of a sophisticated bronze machine that stunned archaeologists and historians alike - a 2,000-year-old device that mapped the cosmos! Michael Wright from Imperial College London reveals how this ancient piece of technology was decoded and what made it such an extraordinary find.

