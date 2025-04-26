261039
Traveling bookstore couple

Emory Harkins and Alexa Trembly transformed a van into a traveling bookstore, Twenty Stories. Now they travel to a new location each day, bringing diverse and varied books to communities that might otherwise lack access to them.

