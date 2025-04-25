260365
259847
Around The Web News  

The secret of the hills

- | Story: 546568

The Chocolate Hills of Bohol, Philippines are so perfectly shaped that local legends say they were crafted by giants. Geologists can't agree exactly what happened, but the answer might be as simple as limestone, water, and wind.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Intrigued
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

259512