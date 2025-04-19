Elephants, bears hunt for Easter eggs made from molds of various foods in United Kingdom. The creator of the video posted this on social media. "It isn’t just the visitors enjoying the Easter celebrations at Woburn Safari Park this year, some of the animal residents were treated to their very own egg-stra special surprises, thanks to the creative efforts of the Park’s dedicated animal keepers. Keepers set up a unique Easter egg hunt for some of the Park’s wonderful residents this week, including female Asian elephants and the North American black bears – offering an experience that promotes natural foraging behaviors."
Around The Web
Elephants hunt Easter eggs
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Informed0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- When trees go nuts Apr 18
- Michelin Star origin Apr 17
- Monkeys can count to four Apr 16
- Rare: Sloth drinking water Apr 15
- Making The New York Times Apr 14
- World's oldest gorilla Apr 13
- Real or cake? Apr 12
- Why we like sushi now Apr 11
- Plants that keep bugs away Apr 10
- Dire wolf brought back Apr 9
- Incredible talent Apr 8
- Pablo Picasso's Genius Apr 7
© 2025 Castanet.net