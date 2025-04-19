Elephants hunt Easter eggs

Elephants, bears hunt for Easter eggs made from molds of various foods in United Kingdom. The creator of the video posted this on social media. "It isn’t just the visitors enjoying the Easter celebrations at Woburn Safari Park this year, some of the animal residents were treated to their very own egg-stra special surprises, thanks to the creative efforts of the Park’s dedicated animal keepers. Keepers set up a unique Easter egg hunt for some of the Park’s wonderful residents this week, including female Asian elephants and the North American black bears – offering an experience that promotes natural foraging behaviors."