Making The New York Times

The New York Times is considered one of the most reputable publications in the world. To print the paper in a timely fashion and have it arrive on readers' doorsteps by the next morning, crews at the paper's printing plants work through the night. They start their shift at 10 p.m. and end around 3 a.m. About 80,000 copies of The New York Times are printed an hour and it's a non-stop process to get the job done. We visited The New York Times’s College Point Printing Plant in Queens, NY to learn all that goes into this printing process.