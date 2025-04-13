The world's oldest gorilla got a little bit older this week. Fatou, a Western Lowland Gorilla, celebrated her 68th birthday at the Berlin Zoo. Vets at the zoo think Fatou was two years old when she arrived, and she has lived at the zoo for 66 years. Her counterparts in the wild typically live only 30 to 40 years. Like most 68-year-olds, Fatou has a few aches and pains; her arms and knees are stiff, and she has arthrosis, or joint wear. Happy birthday, Fatou!