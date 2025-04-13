The world's oldest gorilla got a little bit older this week. Fatou, a Western Lowland Gorilla, celebrated her 68th birthday at the Berlin Zoo. Vets at the zoo think Fatou was two years old when she arrived, and she has lived at the zoo for 66 years. Her counterparts in the wild typically live only 30 to 40 years. Like most 68-year-olds, Fatou has a few aches and pains; her arms and knees are stiff, and she has arthrosis, or joint wear. Happy birthday, Fatou!
Around The Web
World's oldest gorilla
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Informed0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Real or cake? Apr 12
- Why we like sushi now Apr 11
- Plants that keep bugs away Apr 10
- Dire wolf brought back Apr 9
- Incredible talent Apr 8
- Pablo Picasso's Genius Apr 7
- Bug whisperer Apr 6
- Set a river free? Apr 5
- Michelin star onions Apr 4
- King of cranes Apr 3
- Murals grown from rice Apr 2
- What is pumpernickel? Apr 1
© 2025 Castanet.net