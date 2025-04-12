Is it real, or cake?
Around The Web
Real or cake?
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Why we like sushi now Apr 11
- Plants that keep bugs away Apr 10
- Dire wolf brought back Apr 9
- Incredible talent Apr 8
- Pablo Picasso's Genius Apr 7
- Bug whisperer Apr 6
- Set a river free? Apr 5
- Michelin star onions Apr 4
- King of cranes Apr 3
- Murals grown from rice Apr 2
- What is pumpernickel? Apr 1
- Human sized nests Mar 31
© 2025 Castanet.net