258674
256818
Around The Web  

Bug whisperer

- | Story: 542749

The “Bug Whisperer,” Aaron Rodriques, wants to make the world a better place by learning from its oldest residents -- insects. At Purdue University, where he’s a PhD student in entomology, he studies bugs’ chemical systems, particularly their resistance to radiation, in order to make chemotherapy treatments easier on human patients.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles