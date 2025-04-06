The “Bug Whisperer,” Aaron Rodriques, wants to make the world a better place by learning from its oldest residents -- insects. At Purdue University, where he’s a PhD student in entomology, he studies bugs’ chemical systems, particularly their resistance to radiation, in order to make chemotherapy treatments easier on human patients.
