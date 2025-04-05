Set a river free?

2°C
city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
Saturday, Apr 5
Obits
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
News
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Peachland
Penticton
Nelson
Poll
Letters
Opinion
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Oliver / Osoyoos
Forums
Columnists
Newsletter Signup
BC
Doorbell cam faced inside
BC - 10,486 views
Accused killer refuses court
Surrey - 9,133 views
B.C. touts housing program
North Vancouver - 2,457 views
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Oliver / Osoyoos
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
Latest US travel advisories
Canada - 9,140 views
Value of farmland growing
Canada - 3,387 views
$29.6B in oil, gas subsidies
Canada - 4,179 views
More Canada News
World
'Hands Off!' protests
United States - 3,004 views
Prosecutors seek 7 years
United States - 959 views
4-star general fired
United States - 1,632 views
More World News
Business
Tariffs stalled TikTok deal
United States - 8,917 views
Chevron must pay $740M
Business - 1,137 views
Oil prices falling quickly
Business - 11,480 views
Sponsored Video
The Market
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Promoted Posts
Okanagan Edge
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Warriors steal Game 1
BCHL - 2,405 views
Skiers soar to new heights
Sports - 5,552 views
Vees nab first playoff win
Penticton - 1,020 views
WHL
BCHL
KIJHL
BCFC
Golf
Penticton Speedway
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Baldy
Sun Peaks
Whitewater
Red Mtn
Revelstoke
ShowBiz
Olivia Munn appalled
Entertainment - 1,312 views
Flavor Flav relapses
Entertainment - 695 views
Elton regrets drug use
Entertainment - 889 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Weekly Horoscopes
The Tango
Daily Dose
Must Watch
Galleries
Music
Classifieds
Login
Marketplace Live
Garage Sales
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Help
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Farmer's Market
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Castanet Real Estate Listings
REW Real Estate Listings
Rentals
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Luxury Homes South
Luxury Homes North
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
The Market
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gas Prices
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
‹
Cities
Armstrong
Enderby
Kamloops
Kelowna
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos
Lake Country
Merritt
Oliver
Osoyoos
Peachland
Penticton
Summerland
Vernon
West Kelowna
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Garage Sales
Food & Drink
Wine Reviews
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
Flyers
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Nelson
Vancouver
Around The Web
Set a river free?
Sarah Dubetz
-
Apr 5, 2025 / 12:01 am
| Story: 542711
What happens when you set a river free?
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Informed
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%
Back to Homepage
Typos
News Tips
Forums
Must-Read Stories
Get all the day's most vital news with our newsletter, sent every weekday.
More Around The Web articles
TGIF Gifs- April 4, 2025
Galleries | April 04, 2025
Georgia pollen
Must Watch | April 04, 2025
Springsteen to release unheard albums
Showbiz | April 04, 2025
1,387 cakes
Must Watch | April 04, 2025
Construction Fails- April 4, 2025
Galleries | April 04, 2025
Previous Stories
Michelin star onions
Apr 4
King of cranes
Apr 3
Murals grown from rice
Apr 2
What is pumpernickel?
Apr 1
Human sized nests
Mar 31
Master maze maker
Mar 30
Optical illusion
Mar 28
Healthy zucchini recipe
Mar 27
Rare lemur
Mar 26
Pool trick shot king
Mar 25
Why is it hot underground?
Mar 24
Embroidered pet portraits
Mar 23
© 2025 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us