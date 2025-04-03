King of cranes

255082
This video features an origami artist from Romania who creates intricate, decorated cranes. Each crane represents a day in their life, and the process is both therapeutic and physically demanding. The artist discusses the meaning behind their work and how others connect with their creations.

